5,193 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,022,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,473,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 263,395 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,001,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 431,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 200,718 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,911. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

