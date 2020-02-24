46,509 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. 70,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,249. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.