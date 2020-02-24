46,400 Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.56. 182,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $2,606,333.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,098 shares of company stock worth $7,248,846. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.