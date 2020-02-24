4,577 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,406. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

