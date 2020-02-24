24,000 Shares in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,665.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,870,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,552,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JAG remained flat at $$8.23 during trading hours on Monday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

