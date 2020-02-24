$14.85 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post sales of $14.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $12.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $60.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $60.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.65 million, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,625. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.