1,197 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.14. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $148.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

