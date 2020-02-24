$1.70 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.30.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $20.10 on Monday, reaching $273.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,346. The company has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.54. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $315.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,752 shares of company stock worth $10,373,965. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

