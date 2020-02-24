$1.06 EPS Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.07.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $194.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,415,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.