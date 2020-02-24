$0.01 EPS Expected for Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

GSAT opened at $0.46 on Friday. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.