Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 425 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 425 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 424 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 403.17.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

