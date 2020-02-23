Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $414-417 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.38 million.Zscaler also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.14-0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,178,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,063. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zscaler has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $89.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

