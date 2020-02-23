Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.6 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.16 EPS.

Shares of ZS traded down $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. 13,178,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.84.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

