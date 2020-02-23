Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 2,125,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,269,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZSAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
