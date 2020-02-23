Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 2,125,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,269,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZSAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 689,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 519,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

