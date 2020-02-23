Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $153,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN traded down $57.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,095.97. 4,609,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,968.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,826.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

