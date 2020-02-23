ZClassic Reaches One Day Volume of $3,748.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 41% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.63 million and $3,748.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002048 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00635008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00105618 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00120442 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 395.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

