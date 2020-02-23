ZB Token (ZB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.35 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $153.09 million and $45.35 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00491946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.14 or 0.06587625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027692 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010270 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.