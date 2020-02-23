Zacks: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.60 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. 22,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,568. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $384.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.62.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

