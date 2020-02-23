Zacks: Brokerages Set $33.50 Price Target for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.1% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $33.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDEF. BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 65,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $554.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

