Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Pra Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pra Group.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 141,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,490,000 after purchasing an additional 128,696 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the period.

Shares of Pra Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. Pra Group has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

