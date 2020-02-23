Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to announce $19.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.13 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $18.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $75.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.41 billion to $76.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.60 billion to $78.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.44. 14,016,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,752,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

