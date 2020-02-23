Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.51. Axis Capital also posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axis Capital.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 142.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 260,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,989. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

