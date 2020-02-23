Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 198,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 923,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI remained flat at $$13.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 349,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.