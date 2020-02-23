Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will post sales of $806.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.40 million to $810.52 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $870.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 395,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.