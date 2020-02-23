Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 144.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 395,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,771. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.