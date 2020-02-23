Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.03). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,999 shares of company stock worth $915,996. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,494,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 478,614 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 475,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,371,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,349,994. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

