Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.48. Kemper reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 184,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,416. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kemper has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $91.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,016,000 after acquiring an additional 333,106 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 191,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,834,000 after acquiring an additional 123,435 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

