Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce $402.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $394.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.56. 469,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $130.19 and a 52 week high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

