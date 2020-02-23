Zacks: Analysts Expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will announce sales of $507.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.65 million and the lowest is $502.10 million. Servicemaster Global reported sales of $457.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Servicemaster Global.

SERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,456,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SERV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. 2,738,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

