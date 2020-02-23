Zacks: Analysts Expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Servicemaster Global also reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Servicemaster Global.

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

SERV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,695. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,499,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000,000 after buying an additional 1,666,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,984,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after buying an additional 870,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

