Zacks: Analysts Expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pulmatrix.

PULM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pulmatrix by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 70,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmatrix by 26.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.54. 226,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $31.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

