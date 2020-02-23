Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.52. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 5.58%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

NuVasive stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. 2,390,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,334 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 205,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 23.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 459,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

