Zacks: Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter valued at $789,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 90.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

MOTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.