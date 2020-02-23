Zacks: Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter valued at $789,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 90.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

MOTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.