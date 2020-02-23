Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan Medical.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,852. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Medical by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

