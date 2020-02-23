Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBRX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moleculin Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of MBRX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. 396,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.85. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,880,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.