Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.69.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

