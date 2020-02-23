Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.67–0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $341.5-343.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.69 million.Workiva also updated its FY20 guidance to $(0.67)-(0.63) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 451,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Workiva has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.