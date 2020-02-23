Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce sales of $363.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.20 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $343.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,595.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 473,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 253,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,272. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

