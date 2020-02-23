Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

WES has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,468 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 982,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,302,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,009. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.09%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

