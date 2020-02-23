Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 48 at Peel Hunt

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 44.10 ($0.58) target price on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

LON:WEN opened at GBX 21 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. Wentworth Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.89.

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

