Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 153,468 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 129.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.7% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.70. 21,319,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,131,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

