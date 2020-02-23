Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.47.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,261,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

