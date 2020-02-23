Waves Community Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,849.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $585,861.00 and approximately $33,849.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.00 or 0.02955126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

