Washington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after buying an additional 575,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after buying an additional 505,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,774,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $390.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

