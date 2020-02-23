Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Huobi. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

