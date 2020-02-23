Walmart’s (WMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $140.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.81.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $333.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.