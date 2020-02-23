Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Deutsche Bank

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $333.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

