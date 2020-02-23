Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

VYGR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 205,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,329. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $472.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.