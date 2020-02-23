Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) was down 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $33.87, approximately 45,190,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 21,566,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides purchased 5,850 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,961,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.