VideoCoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.62 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $293,617.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002083 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

